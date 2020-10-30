Police: Woman arrested after domestic disturbance seen on videos

By Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood policed watched phone videos of a domestic disturbance Thursday afternoon and arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection with the incident.

Raven Webb is free on bonds totaling $20,000 after she was booked on charges of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon and injury to a child, Brown County Jail records state.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Durham Avenue on a domestic disturbance report.

Officers met with a male who said he and girlfriend were arguing, and she began throwing objects at him including baby toys, ceramic plates, other dishware and basically anything “she could get her hands on,” police said.

The male walked into the kitchen to make a baby bottle for their 17-month-old child. In this room, more kitchenware was thrown at the victim including pots and pans and a large kitchen knife, police said. Officers were also able to view phone videos of the incident and were able to see the suspect throwing items and striking the male several times while he was holding their child, police said.

The suspect, identified by police as Webb, met officers on the porch and said there was no physical violence, and that the male merely left after antagonizing her. When confronted with the videos, the suspect said she was only throwing items toward the male so he would leave, police said.

At the conclusion of the interviews, Webb was arrested for aggravated assault family violence for allegedly throwing a knife at the male, police said. Additionally, the suspect was charged with injury to a child because the male was holding their child and both were being struck by the items being thrown, police said.