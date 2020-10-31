Brownwood Bulletin

Doris Dickerson, 85, of Coleman died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Coleman County Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 1, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, at the funeral home with the Rev. David McLean officiating. Burial will be in the Coleman City Cemetery.

She was born on May 1, 1935 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to William Wallace Franklin and Mary Coleta Stapleton Franklin. She married Vollie Eugene Dickerson on November 7, 1977 in Littlefield. She was a cook at the Trade Winds Restaurant.

She is survived by her children, Darrell Lee Isbell of Lubbock, Danny Allen Isbell of Huntsville and Lavelle Walters of Coleman; her step-son, Mitchell “Bo” Stinson of Littlefield; her step-daughter, Jerri Daniels nine grandchildren, a number great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Joann Franklin of Littlefield, Helen Smith of Scappoose, Oregon and Joyce Surrett of Willis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son; two great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; four brothers; and two sisters.

Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com. Stevens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dickerson family.