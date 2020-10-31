Early voting turnout in Brown County breaks record

By Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin steve.nash@brownwoodbulletin.com

After breaking a record in Brown County for early voting turnout, the overall record will likely be broken Tuesday in the county, elections administrator Larry Franks said.

Early voting ended Friday in Brown County the way it began on Oct. 13 — with a roar that brought the total number to 11,277, or 47 percent of the county’s registered voters, Franks said.

On Friday, 913 voters cast ballots — the best day of the early voting period,.

“Only 2,959 shy of the grand total for 2016,” Franks said. “I feel that we will break that record on election day.”

Voters are casting ballots in the Nov. 3 federal, state and local elections including president, U.S. senator, Congressional District 11, Bangs and Early school boards, Bangs City Council and Brown County Water Improvement District.

There are no contested county elections.

Candidates in local contested elections are:

Bangs City Council (vote for none, one, two or three)

• Marisa Craddock

• Rick Phelps

• Sheila Roberts

• Carroll Prince Wells

Bangs school board (vote for none, one or two)

Lyndyl Tidwell

Larry Drury

Ken Loewrigkeit

Early school board

• Place 1 — Chance Barr, Chad Hill

• Place 6 — Toni Hill McMillan, Christene Pruett

Place 7 — Sandy Benson, Tammi Cox Ledbetter

Brown County Water Improvement District (vote for none, one, two or three

• Jimmy Jones

• Frank Niemiec

• Tommy Davis

• James E. McMillian

• Dennis W. Graham

• Johnny Hays

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day polling places are:

Precinct 101 — Church of the Living God, 1800 Good Shepherd, Brownwood

105 — Southside Baptist Church, 1219 Indian Creek, Brownwood

109 — Brookesmith High School, 13400 FM 586, Brookesmith

113 — New Life Assembly of God Church, 1910 Indian Creek, Brownwood

202, 204 — Brown County Elections Office, 613 N. Fisk, Brownwood

212 — May Community Center, 19150 Highway 183 North, May

214 — Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Holder, 14501 CR 405 North, May

215 — Crossroads Baptist Church, 6400 Park Road 15, Brownwood

303 — Brownwood ISD administration building, 2707 Southside

306 — Early Visitors and Event Center, 419 Garmon, Early

307 — First United Methodist Church, 517 Main, Blanket

308 — Zephyr Community Center, 11275 CR 281, Zephyr

316, 318 — Northridge Baptist Church, 4875 Highway 183 North, Early

410 — Bangs Community Center, 406 Spencer, Bangs

411 — Coggin Avenue Baptist Church Sunday school building, 1806 Coggin, Brownwood

417 — Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 4301 CR 557 and Highway 279, Brownwood