Brownwood Bulletin

Jim Boyd Reline, 69, died Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan St., in Coleman.

He was born February 28, 1951 in Wheeling, West Virginia to James R. Reline and Dortha May Alderman Reline. He worked with Rainbo Bread Company and later with Frito Lay and the Cooper Supply Co. He married Vicky Hoblit on September 28, 2003 in Brighton, Colorado.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky Reline of Coleman; his daughters, Dusty Burleson of Gig Harbor, Washington and Wendy Brown of Indiana; his sister, Judy Egan of Prescott, Arizona; his brother, Ron Reline of Arizona; and four grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.