Toys for Kids sign-ups begin Monday

Sign-up begins next week for Brown County Toys for Kids, the family-run charity that allows families to “shop” for toys for each child.

Sign-up will be on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of each week through Thanksgiving week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grand Starz, 2323 Belle Plain.

After Thanksgiving week, the charity will announce the new days and times.

More specifics:

* Face coverings required to enter building.

• Bring social security # for each child.

• Parent needs a valid ID.

• Only parents/legal guardians may sign up children.

• Sign-up early for an earlier pickup time.

COVID has definitely changed the way our program, the charity announced on its Facebook page.

Toys for Kids is “taking all precautions and spreading the distribution day out as long as possible to keep a minimum number of people there at one time,” the charity announced.

It is imperative that you sign up as early as possible so to accommodate the “very tight” schedule, the charity said. There will also be delivery and drive thru pickup.

To volunteer to work with Toys for Kids, call 325-646-6822 for a designated time.

“Again, with COVID, this will be restricted this year,” the charity said. “We need to know in advance who will be in the building and when.”

Toys for Kids was started in 1997 by the family of the late Dennis Thacker. Thacker’s wife, Wanda, is married to Scott Martin, and the family continues to run the charity.