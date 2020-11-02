Brownwood Bulletin

Belinda Sue Roberts, 67, passed away October 30, 2020, in Hamilton. She was born August 8, 1953, in Comanche, Texas to John R. Roberts and Peggy Jo Scott Roberts. She married Terry Van Ryan October 31, 2001.

Belinda lived most all her life in Brownwood, Downing and De Leon. She graduated from De Leon High School. She was a devoted homemaker for her family and was always her happiest while spending time with them. She enjoyed many hobbies including browsing social media, researching family genealogy, and sewing. One Christmas, she sewed aprons for all her family members. Belinda loved all animals and being outdoors. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and daughter, caring sister and aunt; and loyal friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Belinda is survived by her husband, Terry Van Ryan; mother, Peggy Jo Roberts; son, Rodney Ford; daughters, Marlie Mobley and husband, Brandon, and Kaylee Shacklerford and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Nick Allyn, Lauren Mobley, and Matthew Shacklerford; brothers, Ricky Roberts, Frankie Roberts, Rod Roberts, Danny Roberts, Stephen Roberts, David Roberts, Jackie Lawson and Billy Lawson; sisters, Rebecca Timmons, Carol York, Anita Canon, Shelley Turk and Kelley Svoboda; nephews, Skylar Barker and Xander Sanchez; numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, John Roberts and brother, Johnny Roberts.

Graveside funeral services were held Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Downing Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.