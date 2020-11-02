Brownwood Bulletin

Charles Childress, 89, of Goldthwaite died Nov. 1, 2020.

Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Goldthwaite Memorial Pavilion with pastor Marvin Ewertt officiating. Burial will be in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.

He was born September 15, 1931 in Woodward County, Oklahoma to Marvin Otis Childress and Effie McConnel Childress. He married Yvonne Johnson on November 16, 1962 in Brownwood, Texas. He was a Methodist. He worked as an X-ray lab technician and served in the military.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Childress of Goldthwaite; his children, Jo Shaffer of Goldthwaite, Joy Childress of Austin and Scott Childress of Brownwood; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and two brothers.