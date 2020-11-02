Brownwood Bulletin

Donna Hair, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Private Services for Donna will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Donna was born on January 5, 1955, to Eugene and Hazel (Taylor) Day in San Gabriel, CA. She graduated from McMurry University in 1978. Donna married Ollie Hair on April 16, 1981, in Coleman, they had 3 children: Trent, Michael, and Michelle.

Donna was a schoolteacher for a number of years in the different schools in Brown County and Coleman. She was a member of Victory Life Church.

Donna is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ollie Hair of Brownwood; two sons, Trent Hair and Michael Hair both of Brownwood; daughter, Michelle Hair of Houston; two grandchildren, Lucas Shannon and Devin Winters; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Andre, and Serenity Winters; and one brother, Jerry Day and wife Ronda of CA. She is also survived by one niece, one nephew, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Hazel Day; sister, Regena Jones; and 1 brother, Dennis Day.