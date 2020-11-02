Early tattoo artist indicted on sexual assault charges

By Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin steve.nash@brownwoodbulletin.com

EARLY — An Early man has been indicted on allegations that he sexually assaulted three women while working as a tattoo artist, Early police said.

Jerry Lane Crouch, 39, was indicted on three counts of sexual assault on Oct. 22 and was arrested Oct. 30, police and Brown County Jail records state. Crouch is free on bonds.

According to an email from Early police:

The three-count Indictment relates to three women, ages 18 to 20, who complained of sexual assaults by Crouch in connection with his work as a tattoo artist in Early. The investigation began when, on June 06, 2020, a client of Crouch alleged to officers with the Early Police Department that Crouch had cornered her in a bathroom and sexually assaulted her while preparing the outline of a tattoo.

Following Crouch’s arrest for the alleged assault on June 6, dozens of women came forward to complain of sexual advances, indecent exposures, and sexual assaults spanning from 2008 to 2020, police said.

The Indictment includes instances of sexual assault of patrons of Crouch’s tattoo parlor in 2014, 2018, and 2020, police said.

Additional allegations are under investigation by the Early Police Department and the Texas Rangers. Anyone who has additional information relating to allegations of assaultive conduct by the defendant or in his tattoo business may contact the Early Police Department at 325-646-5322.

Prosecution of the cases against Crouch is being handled by the Erath County District Attorney’s Office after the local district attorney recused, police said.