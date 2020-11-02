Patricia Sheffield

Brownwood Bulletin

Patricia “Patty” Sheffield, 87, of Coleman died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Sheffield officiating. A private burial will follow at the Mount View Cemetery.

She was born July 20, 1933 in San Antonio to Cleveland Duke and Opal Stewart Duke. She married Charles Sheffield on May 2, 1952 in San Antonio.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Sheffield of Coleman; her daughter, Susan Nixon of Gallup, New Mexico; her brother, Stewart “Sonny” Duke of West Virginia; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, her daughter and her granddaughter.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.