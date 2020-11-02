Two 18-year-olds indicted on theft of firearm allegations

By Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin steve.nash@brownwoodbulletin.com

Two 18-year-old Brownwood males were arrested on multiple allegations including the thefts of firearms, Brown County Jail records state.

Tory Cottrell and Frank Hinojosa were arrested Friday on sealed indictments returned by the October session of the Brown County Grand Jury.

Cottrell, who is free on bonds totaling $20,000, was indicted on five counts of theft of a firearm and two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, jail records state.

Hinojosa, who remained jailed Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000, was indicted on five counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of assault family violence — occlusion, one count of continuous violence against the family and two counts of engaging in organized family activities, jail records state.

Cottrell and Hinojosa are alleged by indictment to have stolen firearms and burglarized a vehicle in early 2020, documents in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.

Additionally, Hinojosa is accused by indictment of assaulting a woman twice in 2020, documents in Jones’ office state.

In March, the Early Police Department reported Cottrell and Hinojosa were arrested after Early police obtained search warrants for two residents in Brownwood where stolen property was believed to be hidden. The Brownwood and Early police departments had been investigating reports of motor vehicle burglaries over the previous several months, and the agencies began a joint investigation.

Detectives from Early and Brownwood police Department as well as the Brown County Sheriff’s Office searched the homes and a vehicle, and recovered evidence including several stolen guns, police said. The two bonded out of jail after their March arrests.