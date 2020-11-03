Brown County voting results

By Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin steve.nash@brownwoodbulletin.com

With the exception of resolving some mail-in and write-in ballots that may come in Wednesday, voting results Tuesday night in Brown County, according to unofficial results from the Brown County Elections Administration Office, include:

Brown County Water Improvement District

Six candidates competed for three seats.

James McMillian and Jimmy Jones were re-elected as directors, and Johnny Hays rejoins the board as the third-place finisher.

Incumbent Dennis Graham and challengers Tommy Davis and Frank Niemiec finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

1. James McMillian — 2,288 (23.13 percent)

2. Jimmy Jones — 2,224 (22.48 percent)

3. Johnny Hays — 1,885(19.05 percent)

4. Dennis Graham — 1,299 (15.84 percent)

5. Tommy Davis — 1,352 (13.67 percent)

6. Frank Niemiec — 577 (5.83 percent)

Bangs City Council

Four candidates competed for three seats.

Rick Phelps rejoins the council as the first-place finisher, followed by Sheila Roberts and Marisa Craddock. Carroll Wells finished fourth.

1. Rick Phelps — 401 (38.71 percent)

2. Sheila Roberts — 234 (21.59 percent)

3. Marisa Craddock — 210 (20.27 percent)

4. Carrol Wells — 191 (18.44 percent)

Bangs school district

Three candidates competed for two seats. The top two finishers were Lyndyl Tidwell and Larry Drury.

1. Lyndyl Tidwell — 1,1546 votes (46.05 percent)

2. Larry Drury — 1,143 (34.05 percent)

3. Ken Loewrigkeit — 668 (19.9 percent)

Early school district

Place 1 — Chance Barr defeated Chad Hill. Barr received 1,06 votes (50.3 percent) and Hill received 1,093 votes (49.7 percent).

Place 6 — Christina Pruett defeated Toni Hill McMillan. Pruett received 1,215 votes (56.07 percent) and McMillan received 952 votes (43.93 percent).

Place 7 — Sandy Benson defeated Tammi Cox Ledbetter. Benson received 1,223 votes (54.04 percent) and Ledbetter received 1,040 (45.96 percent).

Federal, state races

In the president and vice president race, Brown County voters supported Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence over Democrat challengers Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, 13,681 votes (85.83 percent) to 2,103 (13.19 percent).

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Republican John Cornyn received 13,465 votes (85.59 percent) in Brown County. Democrat challenger Mary “MJ” Hegar received 1,960 votes (12.46 percent).

Republican August Pfluger received 13,454 votes (86.18 percent) to Democrat Jon Mark Hogg’s 1,908 votes (12.46 percent) in Brown County in the race for U.S. House of Representatives in District 11.

In the race for Texas Senate District 24, incumbent Republican Dawn Buckingham received 13,522 votes (87.27 percent) in Brown County to Democrat Clayton Tucker’s 1,973 (12.73 percent).