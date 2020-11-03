Brownwood Bulletin

Harmon Neal “Cowboy” Foster of May passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hendricks Medical Center of Abilene. A Graveside service will be held Thursday November 5th, 2020 at 2pm at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in May, Texas. Visitation will be held Wednesday 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.

Harmon was born March 13, 1943 in New Boston, TX to Geneva Bynum Foster and Jasper H. Foster.

He received his primary education in Commerce, TX up to the 8th grade. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 – 1970.

Harmon married Hilda Thomas Foster on October 14, 1972. To this marriage was born 3 children; Tina Foster Barnum, Josh Foster, Thomas Foster, and from a previous marriage, 1 daughter; Meleah Foster Sherrod.

Harmon worked at American Wood Corporation for 18 years before moving to May, TX. He also worked at Superior Cable for 18 years before having to retire early.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 48 years Hilda Foster of May, children; Tina Barnum (John) of Brownwood, Meleah Sherrod (Pete) Pavo Georgia, Josh Foster of May, Thomas Foster (Cecilia) of Brownwood. 3 sisters; Lois Flanery, Hazel Hudnall, and Pauline Firth, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and host of Nieces and Nephews.

Harmon was preceded in death by both parents, step-father; Johnny Flanery; and brother; Jimmy Dan Foster. Services are entrusted to Brownwood Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at www.brownwoodfuneralhome.net