Brownwood Bulletin

Randy Brubaker, 70, of Brownwood died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at a local nursing home.

His wishes were to be cremated; private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

He was born on May 23, 1950, to Herman and Nina (Hardin) Brubaker in Brownwood. He worked for Kirbo’s Office Systems as a repairman and service supervisor. He was a member of 4th and Stewart Church of Christ.

He is survived by his children, Mariah Martinez of Brownwood, Harley D Brubaker of Cape Coral, Fla. and Sabrina Howard of Temple; five grandchildren; and two two sisters, Peggy Chism of Brownwood and Darlene Smith of Brownwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Condolences may be made at blaylockfuneralhome.com.