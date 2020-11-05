Brown County Fair Association names junior miss, princess candidates

Ann Glasscock / Special to the Bulletin

The Brown County Fair Association and the Queen's committee is pleased to announce our junior miss and princess candidate who will be our newest ambassadors and representatives for the fair.

There are three junior miss candidates.

Aisy McCleery, the daughter of Aaron and Freya McCleery, is a seventh- grader at Early Middle School. She is looking forward to improving her speaking skills, poise and grace through the contest.

Gentry Shepard, the daughter of Brian and Misty Shepard, is a seventh-grader at Bangs Middle School. She wants to spread positivity and help others as a Junior Miss Representative.

Taylor Simpson, the daughter of Brad and Lisa Simpson, is an eighth-grader at Early Middle School. She was the first Brown County Fair Association Princess. Her favorite home ec project is sewing clothes because she loves the fashion show and competing for Top Model.

There are seven princess candidates this year.

Aerin Gardner, the daughter of Heidi and Kirk Gardner is a fifth- grader at Coggin Elementary. Last year she won rabbit showmanship and she looks forward to representing the fair association as a contestant this year.

Paisley Lord, the daughter of Keith and Whitney Steward is a third- grader at Early Elementary. She looks forward to making new friends and showing her breeding sheep and market barrow at the fair.

Lillie Packer, the daughter of Luke and Holly Packer, is a fifth-grader who is home schooled. This is her first year to participate in the youth fair and she looks forward to being involved in a community activity and learning valuable life skills.

Mattie Stanley, the daughter of Brandi Stanley, is a fourth- grader at Early Elementary. She looks forward to encouraging friends to join the youth fair and enjoy doing the things she loves to do like showing animals, canning, photography and baking.

Bentley Till, the daughter of Kelly Till, is a fifth- grader who is home schooled. She loves to show at the youth fair, and she looks forward to showing her horses and sheep this year.

Kensi Willis, the daughter of Daniel and Shelly Willis, is a fourth grader at Early Elementary. She looks forward to being a role model and representing the Brown County Fair Association.

Cyndea Wilson, the daughter of Cade and Chelsea Wilson, is a fourth-grader at Coggin Intermediate. She looks forward to showing her lambs and participating in all of the activities at the youth fair.

These young ladies will participate in the Christmas parade, speak at the queen's tea and walk the runway at the style show during the youth fair. The 2021 princess and junior miss will be crowned during the runway show. This program is an opportunity to learn speaking skills and improve their stage presence as they become ambassadors and role models for the youth fair.

Upcoming activities:

Nov. 7 and 8 — Tim Fulton Memorial Prospect Show

Nov. 14 — Swine Validation

Nov. 15 — Horse Validation

Nov. 21 — Work Day

Jan. 9 — Work Day

Jan. 10-16 — Brown County Youth Fair