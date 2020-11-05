Coleman ISD switches to remote learning through Nov. 20

By Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin steve.nash@brownwoodbulletin.com

The Coleman school district will have remote learning only from Nov. 4 through Nov. 20 because there are several positive COVID cases in the district, Coleman ISD superintendent Brandon McDowell announced in a statement on the district's website.

The district also suspended all extra-curricular activities.

Plans are to reopen campuses to students on Nov. 30 following the Thanksgiving break, McDowell said in the statement.

According to McDowell's statement:

The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly at Coleman ISD. There are currently several positive COVID-19 cases in the district as well as many pending cases. We want to be proactive in providing educational services during very unpredictable times. Based on information received Nov. 4 in meetings with county health officials, TEA, Region 15, and administrators, Coleman ISD will begin remote learning Thursday, November 5, 2020 to November 20, 2020. During this time there will be no extra-curricular activities.

Based on the ever-changing nature of this situation, administrators will continue to meet and adjust as needed. We all understand these are decisions that have huge impacts on our community on multiple fronts. We appreciate your patience as we work through unpredictable times. Please monitor the website and social media accounts for updated information. As of today, all campuses plan to reopen to students on Nov. 30, 2020 following the Thanksgiving break. Details surrounding these openings will be communicated in the future.