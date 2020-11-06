Brownwood Bulletin

According to District Attorney Micheal Murray's office, the October session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned the following indictments:

Joshua Daniel Moreno, evading arrest

Kip Brown, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Payton Brian Blackburn, AKA Payden Blain Blackburn, theft of property

Nina Christine Albo, hindering apprehension or prosecution

Jessica McGlasson, burglary of a habitation

Joshua Kaine Hamlett, possession of a controlled substance

Taylor Scott Snow, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Maranda Lynn Rose, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Tyson Blayne Goins, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aileen Jeannette Surchik, DWI with child passenger

Robin Gene Brady, evidence tampering

Larry Pierson Jr., evading arrest

Jonathan Colby Moore, assault against a pregnant woman

Kelsi Lee Lamb, possession of a controlled substance wit intent to deliver

Bobby Preston Evans, possession of a controlled substance

Shanna Lynn Willboren, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering