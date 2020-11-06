Indictments
According to District Attorney Micheal Murray's office, the October session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned the following indictments:
Joshua Daniel Moreno, evading arrest
Kip Brown, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Payton Brian Blackburn, AKA Payden Blain Blackburn, theft of property
Nina Christine Albo, hindering apprehension or prosecution
Jessica McGlasson, burglary of a habitation
Joshua Kaine Hamlett, possession of a controlled substance
Taylor Scott Snow, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Maranda Lynn Rose, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Tyson Blayne Goins, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Aileen Jeannette Surchik, DWI with child passenger
Robin Gene Brady, evidence tampering
Larry Pierson Jr., evading arrest
Jonathan Colby Moore, assault against a pregnant woman
Kelsi Lee Lamb, possession of a controlled substance wit intent to deliver
Bobby Preston Evans, possession of a controlled substance
Shanna Lynn Willboren, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering