Brown County Republican Women's Club to meet Friday

Brown County Republican Women’s Club November meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at the Brownwood Country Club.

Guest speaker will be Christine Wade-Brisley who will share her first-hand knowledge of the British National Healthcare System, a social insurance system. Christine will also share information about her art studio and refurbishing the Camp Bowie POW Mural which has been relocated to the Brown County Museum of History.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $14 per person to be paid at the door. Please RSVP by Wednesday November 11 to Kristi LaQuey: Cell – 940-654-9619 ~ Email – kristi.laquey@wasteconnections.com