Brownwood woman, 37, elected state Jaycees president

Charity Adams of Brownwood uses various titles to describe herself:

“Very blessed.”

“A normal somebody.”

"Mother of triplets."

Beginning in 2021, she can add another: state president of the Texas Junior Chamber, better known as the Texas Jaycees. Adams was elected state president earlier this month during a Zoom meeting of the state board of directors.

“I guess it just hasn’t sunk in that I’m a president of something — a state president,” the 37-year-old Adams said.

Adams will be the 94th state president, and the first woman of color to hold the position.

Adams, a 2001 graduate of Brownwood High School, works for Draco's Janitorial. She's been involved with the Jaycees on a local level for three years. She joined at the urging of two friends, and went on to serve as one of six vice presidents on the state level.

Earlier this month, Adams was participating in a board of directors meeting via Zoom. Items of business included nominating and electing the next state president.

“I was kind of paying attention, but wasn’t, because my kids were in the background,” Adams said.

She heard her name being called in the Zoom meeting as she was nominated for president. The motion was seconded, and she heard the words, “Charity, congratulations, you’re 2021 state president of the Jaycees,” Adams said.

As vice president, Adams actually was aware she might get the nomination, but she also knew another vice president could step forward and want to run.

“When it all happened it happened quickly,” Adams said.

She added, “here I am, 37 years old and I am actually the first woman of color to ever be a state president for the Texas Jaycees,” Adams said. “To be the first woman of color to break a barrier within the Jaycees is a huge accomplishment.”

Adams said people often ask her if she is the daughter of Draco Miller, a Brownwood City Council member and owner of Draco’s Janitorial.

“I’m his niece,” Adams explained.

Adams said she’s a “normal person who goes to work 9 to 5 Monday through Friday.”

About a year ago, Adams said, she set a goal of becoming state president.

“I couldn’t have done it without having my kids as that push and at the same time my mother as a person that’s constantly being a mother,” Adams said.

Adams said her 10-year-old triplets — all girls — “inspire me in so many ways. They’re just full of life.”

She said she’s particularly inspired by the accomplishments of one of her daughters who is special needs.

“That determination for a 10-year-old makes me think as an adult, I can do anything,” Adams said.

Adams also draws inspiration from her late brother, Leslie Adams, who died last year at the age of 33.

“My brother was one of a kind,” Adams said. “He left an impact on anybody that he met. Whether it was for a second or an hour, he lit up a room.”

Her next goal: holding office with the Jaycees on a national level before she turns 40.

Adams is also in the process of obtaining a cosmetology license.

Adams said her constant use of the phrase “I’m blessed” came from her grandmother, who told her to live every day as though it’s her last.

“But you live it being blessed because God,” Adams said. “He blesses us to be able to wake up in the morning and take that first step. I am very blessed. I am blessed to be able to still be on this earth and leave a legacy for my children, for my family and for my uncles to continue the foundation that they have laid. So now they’ve laid the foundation and I am building on the foundation.”

Adams referred again to the Zoom meeting at which she learned she would be the organization’s next state president.

She said her special needs daughter exclaimed, “you did it. You did it.”

Seeing the light and joy in her daughter’s eyes “will forever be a memory,” Adams said.

About the Jaycees

According to the Texas Jaycees website:

“The United States Junior Chamber exists for active young citizens ages 18 to 40, who bring energy and insight to solving problems locally and around the world.

“The Texas Junior Chamber (Jaycees/JCI) gives young professionals between the ages of 18 and 40 the tools they need to build the bridges of success for themselves in the areas of business development, management skills, individual training, community service and international connections.

“Members contribute to the advancement of the global community by using that opportunity to develop their leadership skills, social responsibility, entrepreneurship, and fellowship necessary to create positive change.”

Jaycees Creed

We believe

That faith in God gives meaning and purpose to human life

That the brotherhood of man transcends to sovereignty of nations

That economic justice can best be won by free men through free enterprise

That government should be of laws rather than of men

That earth’s great treasure lies in human personality

And that service to humanity is the best work of life.