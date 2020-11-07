Water board president: 'A winning experience'

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

For the final time Tuesday afternoon, Dennis Graham will open a meeting as president of the Brown County Water Improvement District Board of Directors as his eight years on the board comes to an end.

Graham, 69, who has been the board’s president for two years, lost his bid for a new term in the Nov. 3 election. With three seats open, Graham finished fourth in a field of six candidates.

“My being on the board was a winning experience,” Graham said, adding he wanted to thank the water district’s general manager, John Allen, other district employees and fellow board members.

Graham also thanked his wife, Kimberly, for her support during his political life.

“It was an honor and pleasure to serve 8 1/2 years,” Graham said. “It was a wonderful experience working with the district and service — many memories.”

Graham said although it was disappointing to lose, he reiterated, “where I won was being on the board.”

The order of finish Nov. 3, according to unofficial results from the Brown County Elections Office, was:

1. James McMillian — 2,281 votes (23 percent)

2. Jimmy Jones — 2,224 votes (22.5 percent)

3. Johnny Hayes — 1,855 votes (19 percent)

4. Dennis Graham — 1,567 votes (15.8 percent)

5. Tommy Davis — 1,352 votes (13,7 percent)

6. Frank Niemiec — 577 (5.8 percent)