Brownwood Bulletin

Austre Aloma Hernandez of Brownwood passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center with Paula by her side.

Visitation Tues. November 10,2020 at Davis Morris Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. Service Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm Davis-Morris Chapel.

Austre was born August 21, 1944 in Forest City Iowa. She is the Daughter of Erlinda Loma Hernandez who passed away at childbirth. Joedy Hernandez. She was raised by her Grandparents Reyes and Inocencia Hernandez. She called them Mom and Dad.

She grew up in Texas while her family worked as crop laborers, they moved and worked in different areas. She attended school in Brownwood and Graduated from Brownwood High in 1965. She then attended school at TCJC in Fort Worth, she was on the Dean’s list. She also studied secretarial work but decided that was not what she wanted to do. She did decided to move back to Brownwood and take care of her parents.

She worked at local sewing factory sewing top stitch on on Army jackets. She also worked at South Park Development Center as a personal assistant, which she really loved working with the residents.

Austre did not have any children but she did call Paula, Julie Ann and Jeremy her babies and raised them as her own children.

Austre was a loving and caring person, she enjoyed taking pictures and looking at pictures, she loved working on puzzles and word finds.

She is survived by Paula Montellano of Brownwood, Julie Ann Edwards and husband Deron, of Bangs, TX and Jeremy D. Gonzales and wife Ashley Gonzales of Brownwood TX.

Her brother Desi (Hawk) wife Victoria Hernandez of Westminster Colorado, Little Jo wife Sharon Hernandez of Merrill Wisconsin. Trey wife Lori Hernandez of St. Paul Minnesota, Gia Kayl of Eagle River Arkansas with several Nephews and Nieces, great Nieces and great Nephews.

Penny and Gabriel Carrizalez and many other cousins.

She is proceeded in Death by her Mother Erlinda Hernandez,(Dad) Reyes Hernandez, (Mom) Inocencia Hernandez, Aunt Isabel Hernandez, Father Joedy Hernandez, Brother Conte (Bam) Hernandez, Brother Cully Hernandez and brother Ki Hernandez.