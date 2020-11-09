BISD shines November spotlight on Kasiti Rice, Amanda Roesler

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood school district congratulates its two November Spotlight employees.

Kasiti Rice

Ms. Rice is a Pre-K teacher at East Elementary School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ashford University in 2019 and began as a teacher’s aide at East Elementary the same year. This is her first year as a teacher.

Ms. Rice goes above and beyond to make sure her students are getting what they need to be successful and the parents of her students feel comfortable sending their kids to school with the district’s COVID-19 response plan and safeguards in place during the pandemic. Ms. Rice has a genuine care for her students and effectively utilizes various communication methods including email and maroon folders to keep parents informed.

Brownwood ISD is proud to have dedicated teachers like Ms. Rice who care for our students and go the extra mile to provide clear communications to parents.

Amanda Roesler

Roesler is the secretary for the Brownwood ISD Maintenance Department. She holds an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Central Texas College and has been with Brownwood ISD since 2018.

Ms. Roesler is highly regarded by her co-workers who describe her as fantastic, super positive, and a shining star of the department. She is known for her pleasant demeanor, knowledge of the job, and willingness to go out of her way to help others. Ms. Roesler handles challenges in a professional manner, cheers up those around her, and really likes to keep any dark blue ink pens she may come across.

Brownwood ISD is thankful to have courteous and positive staff like Ms.

Roesler, who work tirelessly to get things done with a professional attitude and cheerful heart.