Police: Reports of disorderly conduct, domestic disturbance lead to DWI arrests

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood police released reports Monday of two recent arrests on DWI charges.

According to an email from police:

On Thursday, Nov. 5, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a disorderly conduct report in the 1700 block of Stewart. It was reported a possibly intoxicated male was leaving the residence in a vehicle.

Officers saw the suspect vehicle stop in the 1100 block of Magnolia for no apparent reason. Officers contacted the driver and identified him as Nathaniel Lee Hernandez, 26, of Brownwood. Hernandez was interviewed and told officers that he believed he was intoxicated, police said.

Other officers arrived at Hernandez’s apartment on Stewart and located three children between the ages of 3 and 5, home alone, police said. While speaking with the children, a bite mark was observed on one of the children who told officers how the bite occurred.

Hernandez was asked about this injury and said he was simply playing around with the children and ‘rough housing’ at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Hernandez was arrested on charges of DWI, abandon/endanger a child and injury to a child, according to police and Brown County Jail records.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, at approximately 7:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Cordell.

Officers were told a potential suspect was leaving in a car. Sgt. Brandon Miller was able to locate that vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of West Austin and Bailey.

The vehicle continued to travel for several blocks and turned onto Victoria before coming to a stop at a residence. The driver was identified as Stephen Rene Martinez, 50, of Brownwood. The driver told police he did not want to stop initially because he did not want his vehicle towed, police said.

Officers saw evidence indicating the driver was possibly was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, police said.

The drive refused to speak with officers or take Standardized Field Sobriety tests.

Martiniez was charged with DWI third or more and evading arrest in a vehicle, police and jail records state.