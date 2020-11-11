Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood restricts visitation

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood

The recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community have prompted Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood to update its visitor access policy. Effective Wednesday, Nov. 11, no visitors will be permitted in Hendrick Medical Center and all Hendrick facilities.

However, minimal exceptions allow for one essential, symptom-free caregiver to accompany a patient under certain circumstances, including:

• If patient is delivering a baby

• If patient is a minor (essential caregiver must be a parent or legal guardian)

• If patient has disabilities

• If assistance is required in order to maintain patient’s safety

Patient Access

Individuals requiring emergency services should enter through the Emergency Walk-In Entrance, unless arriving by ambulance.

Emergency Services are available 24/7.

The main entrance will be open 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Anyone entering Hendrick facilities will be screened. Masks are required.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Hendrick urges the community to:

• Wear a mask

• Wash or sanitize hands often

• Cover coughs or sneezes – use elbow or tissue. Wash/sanitize hands after coughing or sneezing

• Physically distance six feet apart from others

• Avoid large gatherings