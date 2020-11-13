Brookshire Grocery donates $25,000 to establish HPU scholarship

Howard Payne University recently received a gift of $25,000 from Brookshire Grocery Company to establish the Brookshire’s Scholarship at HPU. The scholarship will be awarded on an annual basis to eligible HPU students.

“I am thankful for Brookshire Grocery Company’s support of HPU and our students,” said Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president. “This gift reflects the community-centered values of BGC and the priority the organization places on higher education.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must maintain a 2.5 GPA and be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours in the semester they will receive the scholarship. Students majoring in accounting, business administration, computer information systems, finance, management, marketing or communications are eligible for the scholarship. Recipients who maintain the eligibility requirements will continue receive the scholarship for the duration of their undergraduate careers at HPU.

“The Brookshire’s Scholarship will be a valuable resource to support scholarships at HPU,” said Dr. Dale Meinecke, vice president for development. “Our students can look to BGC and see an organization that is helping to provide avenues to a successful education.”

The scholarship is part of a larger program, called “Focus on the Future,” by Brookshire Grocery Company designed to reward students for their dedication, hard work and outstanding academic achievements. Since 1928, the company has operated on a strong foundation of core values. One of the six core values is “Results-Driven with a Future Focus,” meaning BGC strives for positive results every day that allow the company to better serve its customers, communities and employee-partners. BGC intends for this scholarship program to award students who need financial assistance to obtain a higher education and to focus on their endeavors to become the community leaders of tomorrow.

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.

Visit www.hputx.edu/scholarships or contact the Office of Financial Aid at financial-aid@hputx.edu or (325) 649-8015 to learn more about scholarships offered at HPU.