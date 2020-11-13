Court records

Brownwood Bulletin

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:

Maxwell Ros Batten and Brandi Michelle Eicher

Blake Austin Crawford and Cierra Katherine Martinez

Kyle Lewis Duaine and Rita Victoria Edwards

Kenneth Brayn Harris and Kimberly Lanet Koepp

Darren W. Kettle and Jahna Danann Rendsland

Christopher Scott and Lawson and Kailey Shanice Adams

Dennis J. Potter and Mary Kimberly Moore

The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Lawrence Weatherman et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Hector Barrera, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Brian Eric Shepard, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Johnny Sandiver Jr., tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Kelly Line et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. National Asset Placement Corporation et al, tax cases

TD Auto Finance LLC F/K/A Chrysler Financial vs. Michael Hall, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Allianz Credit Union vs. Douglas P. Roberts and Linda F. Roberts, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Wells Fargo Ban NA vs. Brenda Weathermon, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Nicolas M. Maldonado III vs. Callie Maria Browne, divorce