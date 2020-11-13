Court records
The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:
Maxwell Ros Batten and Brandi Michelle Eicher
Blake Austin Crawford and Cierra Katherine Martinez
Kyle Lewis Duaine and Rita Victoria Edwards
Kenneth Brayn Harris and Kimberly Lanet Koepp
Darren W. Kettle and Jahna Danann Rendsland
Christopher Scott and Lawson and Kailey Shanice Adams
Dennis J. Potter and Mary Kimberly Moore
The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Lawrence Weatherman et al, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Hector Barrera, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Brian Eric Shepard, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Johnny Sandiver Jr., tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Kelly Line et al, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. National Asset Placement Corporation et al, tax cases
TD Auto Finance LLC F/K/A Chrysler Financial vs. Michael Hall, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Allianz Credit Union vs. Douglas P. Roberts and Linda F. Roberts, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Wells Fargo Ban NA vs. Brenda Weathermon, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Nicolas M. Maldonado III vs. Callie Maria Browne, divorce