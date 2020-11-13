Brownwood Bulletin

The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13 Justin Collins, 42, San Saba, DWI third or more

Chason Franklin, 25, Brownwood, parole warrant

Don Henry, 49, Brownwood, interfere with emergency request for assistance

Nathaniel Hernandez, 26, Brownwood, injury to child, abandon/endanger child, DWI

Jerry Marney, 27, Bangs, unauthorized use of vehicle

Tonya Mason, 48, Brownwood, failure to report change of address

Chase Musick, 35, Early, assault

Brian Pierce, 42, Bangs, assault

Christopher Reece, 30, Brownwood, public intoxication

Britney Smithson, 21, Brownwood, theft

Matthew Wright, 28, Abilene, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief

Donnie Young, 56, Brownwood, assault

Dexter Bolds, 23, Coleman, motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance

Christopher Fell, 33, Brownwood, burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief

Clifford Francy, 36, Brownwood, bond forfeiture for assault

David Lewis, 31, Early, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying weapon, motion to revoke for DWI

Kaleb Theory, 28, Cross Plains, parole violation, possession of a controlled substance

Paige Burkett, 26, Bangs, assault, criminal mischief

Samuel Goins, 18, Brownwood, deadly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol

Shirley Kemmitz, 57, Early, theft

Delia Perez, 30, Brownwood, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Bryant Cahill, 24, Bangs, public intoxication

Richard Fields, 35, Brownwood, parole violation

Olegario Moreno, 29, Brownwood, traffic warrant, violating promise to appear

Christopher Tijerina, 26, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance