Jail log
The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13 Justin Collins, 42, San Saba, DWI third or more
Chason Franklin, 25, Brownwood, parole warrant
Don Henry, 49, Brownwood, interfere with emergency request for assistance
Nathaniel Hernandez, 26, Brownwood, injury to child, abandon/endanger child, DWI
Jerry Marney, 27, Bangs, unauthorized use of vehicle
Tonya Mason, 48, Brownwood, failure to report change of address
Chase Musick, 35, Early, assault
Brian Pierce, 42, Bangs, assault
Christopher Reece, 30, Brownwood, public intoxication
Britney Smithson, 21, Brownwood, theft
Matthew Wright, 28, Abilene, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief
Donnie Young, 56, Brownwood, assault
Dexter Bolds, 23, Coleman, motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance
Christopher Fell, 33, Brownwood, burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief
Clifford Francy, 36, Brownwood, bond forfeiture for assault
David Lewis, 31, Early, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying weapon, motion to revoke for DWI
Kaleb Theory, 28, Cross Plains, parole violation, possession of a controlled substance
Paige Burkett, 26, Bangs, assault, criminal mischief
Samuel Goins, 18, Brownwood, deadly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol
Shirley Kemmitz, 57, Early, theft
Delia Perez, 30, Brownwood, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Bryant Cahill, 24, Bangs, public intoxication
Richard Fields, 35, Brownwood, parole violation
Olegario Moreno, 29, Brownwood, traffic warrant, violating promise to appear
Christopher Tijerina, 26, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance