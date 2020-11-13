Making improvements

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

EARLY — The City of Early is continuing its improvements at the Early Ballpark.

On Nov. 10, the Early City Council approved going out for construction bids on what will be phase one of a sidewalk and ADA accessible parking at the Early Ballpark.

Phase one will include 4 ADA compliant parking spots, over 600 feet of new concrete sidewalk and 1200 square yards of concrete surface as walkways and spectator areas.

Also included in the project is a 3-to-4-foot retaining wall along the left field base line that will give the players and spectators the feeling of watching and playing on a sunken ball field. The renovations will include new dugouts for the players, new fencing and backstops, new scoreboards, and new seating areas for the spectators.

These improvements continue the five-year streak of “pay as you go” improvements that have not caused a tax increase for Early citizens, City Administrator Tony Aaron said.

"These ball fields have come a long way in these last few years, but what we have been lacking is safe and accessible walking and parking surfaces," Aaron said. "With these improvements we can begin to check that need off our list."

Phase 2 which will most likely be budgeted for the next year, will complete the sidewalks throughout the park, add additional ADA parking, and address some much needed drainage, Aaron said.