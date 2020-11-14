Free Mobile COVID testing dates announced for Brownwood

Special to the Bulletin

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) COVID-19 mobile testing team will be in Brownwood on Monday, Nov. 16 and Monday, Nov. 23 from 10 aa.m. to 4 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium, 3206 Milam Drive, for free oral COVID-19 testing.

No symptoms are required for someone to be tested.

Tests will not be done for anyone under 5 years of age.

Do not eat or drink for 15 minutes before being tested.

Easy registration and scheduling is available at www.GoGetTested.com.

Results are available in 48-96 hours. Positive results receive a medical consultation from a provider.

Testing is done through a partnership of the Texas National Guard, Texas Health and Human Services, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

For questions regarding the mobile testing scheduled for Nov. 16 and 23, contact City of Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks at 325-800-9794, or ehicks@brownwoodtexas.gov