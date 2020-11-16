Hendrick launches online screening tool for Brown County region

Special to the Bulletin

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in communities across Texas. As a trusted healthcare partner, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood has been vigilant in its preparations and safety precautions to keep patients, visitors and staff safe. For the community’s safety and convenience, Hendrick has consolidated the screening through treatment process with an online COVID-19 Screening Tool.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or anyone who has been exposed to a lab-confirmed positive individual is encouraged to complete the online COVID-19 Screening. Text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 or visit hendrickhealth.virtriage.com to begin. At the end of the screening, options for further preventative measures or screenings will be offered, if indicated.

“National experts speculate the recent surge in positive cases could be attributed to poor adherence of social distancing and other preventive measures,” said Krista Baty, chief administrative officer at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. “We are urging the community to continue to wear masks in public, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently with soap and water, disinfect often touched surfaces and stay home when possible. The pandemic is not over and we cannot let our guard down.”

Hendrick is committed to managing capacity at its facilities so that patients can get the care they need, when they need it.

“We are prepared and are providing safe, quality healthcare, while reserving capacity for possible COVID-19 patients,” said Baty.