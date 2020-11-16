Nov. 21 is pick-up day for Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club hams

Special to the Bulletin

From the Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club:

Thank you to all those who have supported the Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club by purchasing one, or more, of our Holiday Hams.

This coming Saturday, November 21 is the day for you to pick up your ham.

This year we will provide a drive through lane to make it convenient and unnecessary for you to get out of your vehicle. The entrance will be from Coggin Avenue and the exit will be onto Austin Ave.. You will be greeted and ask for your ham ticket by a person wearing a mask and gloves.

Your ham will then be delivered back to your vehicle. If you are picking up more than 4 hams, do not use the marked drive through lane. Pull over in the parking lot, get someone's attention, and they will assist you in getting your hams.

We will make every effort to insure your safety. Thank you for your support, and we sincerely hope that you and your loved ones have a safe and blessed Thanksgiving.