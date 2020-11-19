HPU, TSTC recognize articulation agreement

Howard Payne University and Texas State Technical College (TSTC) recently announced the launch of a collaboration that will help provide students expanded academic opportunities. The agreement applies to all campuses in both institution’s systems.

The collaboration will facilitate the transfer of credit from TSTC to HPU for admissions eligibility for the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) degree. Additionally, students at HPU will be able to pursue certain areas of study with TSTC. While structures that allow students to make credit transitions to either institution were already available, the agreement demonstrates the support both institutions will offer to serve the students of area communities.

Initially completed in June, the arrangement was officially recognized at a signing ceremony in the fall with Jeff Kilgore, vice chancellor and chief academic officer of TSTC, and Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president.

It is a privilege to work with HPU President Dr. Hines and his teams in a partnership that truly complements building what will be the most successful graduate entering the Texas workforce in the years ahead,” said Kilgore. “I hope this agreement serves only as a catalyst to the creative undertakings that lie ahead for the benefit of employers, citizens and students of Brown County and across the state.”

Hines said he looks forward to the new opportunities that will be made available for students.

“Working with TSTC will allow our respective institutions to combine our unique focuses and create a distinctive academic experience,” said Hines. “HPU strives to deliver the best to our students. Like Jeff, I hope this agreement will have a significant role in facilitating further collaboration between our institutions to better serve our students and communities.”