Lawrence Pederson, 86, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. A Memorial service is planned for 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Heartland Funeral Home with Wally Schiwart officiating.

Larry was born in Cory, Colorado, May 16, 1934 to Howard and Augusta Pederson. He was in ROTC during high school and graduated high school. Larry served in the US Army. He frequented a diner in Independence Missouri where he became smitten with the young lady cooking hamburgers and making milkshakes. She was the owner’s daughter and he soon married the love of his life, Audrey Pederson July 30, 1954. Larry and Audrey were blessed with 5 children. He was an Elder in the Community of Christ church. Loved camping, listening to country music and loved to read. Larry loved to spend time in the outdoors, sitting on his deck enjoying his cat, “Meow”. All of his family was very important to him and he did whatever he could do for all of them, even performing the wedding ceremony for some of his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Diana and husband Rory Oldham of St. John’s, Michigan, Cindy and husband Bill Farnsworth of Bangs, Jeannie and husband Leslie Bee of Brownwood and Vickie and husband Brian Farrell of Odessa; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey Pederson; son, Thomas Pederson; a brother, Don Pederson; and a sister, Meg Empson.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

