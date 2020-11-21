Community Christmas events set for early December

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce's 12th Annual Christmas Under the Stars Festival is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 at Riverside Park.

The festival is sponsored by T-Mobile.

Local businesses will line the park bringing Christmas cheer with kid-friendly games and treats.

Also scheduled is the Lighted Christmas Parade, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at Gordon Wood Stadium and is sponsored by the Texas Rock Crusher Railway. This year’s parade is stationary meaning the floats will park and parade-goers will drive through and view all of the festive floats.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Second Annual Sipping Under the Stars, presented by Brownwood Municipal Development District and Pioneer Tap House, is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. This is a wine and beer tasting event connected with Christmas Under the Stars.

VIP tasting tickets for the event are $30 per person, and include 10 tasting tickets, a commemorative wine glass, wine tote bag, map of participating merchants, and exclusive offers from our downtown merchants. General Admission tickets may be purchased for 10 tasting tickets for $20.

Check in begins at 3:30 pm Dec. 5 in the Landmark Life Insurance lobby, located between Nathana's and Brownwood Music. Parking is available in the Landmark Life Building Parking Lot (formerly the Bank of America Building).

Start your stroll downtown while shopping at participating boutiques and merchants. Spirit of Texas Winery, Rancho Loma Vineyards, Cockrell Vineyards, Blue Duck Winery, William Chris Vineyards, and Wedding Oak Winery will be set up inside of merchant buildings downtown. Each winery will have their signature wines for sale by the glass or bottle. Enjoy tastings or purchase by the glass or flight selections from Teddy’s Brewhaus and Pioneer Tap House.

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to take health precautions such as wearing a mask and washing hands regularly. Be responsible for your personal health at all festivities.

Please thank these sponsors for making this festival possible: United Supermarkets, Citizens National Bank, Little Dude Ranch, Brookshire’s, Brownwood Women's Clinic, Matthew Williams State Farm, Sonic Drive-In, Smile Doctor Brace, Kwik Kar Oil & Lube, Performance Pipe, and Xtreme Jump.

For more information about the festival or parade, contact the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 or visit BrownwoodChristmas.com.