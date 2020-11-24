Brownwood mom takes takes EMS classes at TSTC to help son

Ben Barkley / TSTC

Brittany Hanley did not have to look far for motivation when she enrolled in Texas State Technical College's Emergency Medical Services program.

"My youngest son was diagnosed with a heart condition," she said. "I did not want to be one of those parents that would freak out. I wanted to be the one that would be able to react."

That is why she decided to enroll at TSTC.

"I know that in a matter of seconds something could go wrong with my son," Hanley said. "I knew I wanted to be able to help him."

Hanley, a lifelong resident of Brownwood, said she had previously wanted to pursue a career as an emergency medical technician.

"I just never got started on it," she said.

After meeting her husband and moving back to Brownwood, Hanley began exploring the program again.

"We started a family, and I was more focused on them," she said. "But having to travel to Cook Children's Hospital every six months opened my eyes. I wanted to be able to help my son and family."

Hanley wanted to know more about her son's heart condition and was always attentive when doctors spoke to her. She is taking that information and using it in classes this fall.

She is also relying on her classmates to help her when she may be having a bad day.

"The group I am in has a variety of ages and backgrounds. We are building relationships together, and that is something I like," she said. "We are there to help each other out."

Hanley said students talk about what they learn during lab sessions to make sure they succeed.

"We are texting each other and asking what to do during a certain part of the class," she said. "I am having to stay up late to get my studying done. I know it will pay off."

According to Hanley, students have one goal when they eventually find employment.

"We want to be able to get together and say cheers to saving that one life," she said. "This program will allow us to do that."

