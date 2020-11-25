Brownwood library announces launch of online tutoring program

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Public Library is excited to announce the launch of Brainfuse – on demand, anytime, anywhere eLearning for all ages and levels.

Brainfuse HelpNow offers a personalized homework help in core subjects (math, reading, writing, science and social studies) including SAT preparation. The Adult Learning Center is included in the HelpNow suite. Brainfuse will be made available to all library patrons from the public computers at the main library or from any computer with internet connection.

Patrons just need a library card to login and access live tutoring. For more information on live tutoring, please visit: http://www.brownwoodpubliclibrary.com/tutoring.html or call the library at (325) 646-0155.

HelpNow

HelpNow provides differentiated learning solutions for students of diverse needs and backgrounds.

Students communicate with live, online tutors using an interactive, virtual whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images and graph homework problems. HelpNow also offers skills building and test preparation where after taking a quiz, the user can then connect directly to a live tutor to review the topics and questions covered in the quiz.

Both the student and the tutor can view the quiz questions and the corresponding student answers for an intensive test prep which may include loading lessons onto the whiteboard. All live tutoring sessions are saved and can be replayed as well as shared with friends and teachers.

The Writing Lab and the Send Question Center options give users the freedom to receive assistance at any time of the day without connecting with a live tutor. Users can submit papers through the Writing Lab for detailed feedback.

The Send Question Center is for non-writing assignments such as math or science. All reviews and comments from our tutors are found and stored in the Message Center, which is found on the student homepage.

For students who prefer to work independently and form their own online study group, HelpNow offers a set of collaborative tools – Meet and Brainwave.

Meet allows students to schedule their own online sessions using the Brainfuse Meet whiteboard, which is specifically designed for a group setting. Brainwave is a recordable whiteboard where students can draw, write and chat and send it to others for feedback.

Adult Learning Center

Adult Learning Center is the adult learners’ version of HelpNow where patrons access GED prep, U.S citizenship test prep, resume assistance, Microsoft Office support, and Career Resources which lists popular job search links.

Microsoft Office support allows patrons to ask questions about Excel, Word and PowerPoint. The Writing Lab, Send Question Center and the Skills Building are also included in the Adult Learning Center suite.

ABOUT BRAINFUSE

Brainfuse is one of the nation’s leading online tutoring providers and we serve a diversified client base of libraries, school districts and colleges/universities. Brainfuse users receive personalized tutoring via a versatile and user-friendly online classroom. Brainfuse is found throughout the country including Dallas, Houston, Seattle, Suffolk, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Sacramento, and San Diego. For more information about Brainfuse services, please contact us at info@brainfuse.com.

This project is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services (Texas State Library and Archives Commission, Grant Number CAR2-21002) (2021)