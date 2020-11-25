Early stands with Brownwood, hospital

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — With the number of individuals being hospitalized on the rise as a result of Covid-19, the City of Early stands with Hendrick Medical Center and the City of Brownwood to encourage you to help us slow the spread, prevent hospitalization, and reduce the fatality rate.

You can do this by being personally accountable for your actions.

We strongly believe that our citizens have the right to act based on their own choice and will choose to make the right choices for themselves, their friends, their family, their neighbors, and our business community.

We are in this together, and we need to work together. Further mandates or government actions don't keep us safe and our businesses open. You do. Make responsible choices for everyone around you.