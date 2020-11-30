Sipping Under the Stars slated for December 5

Special to the Bulletin

The Second Annual Sipping Under the Stars sponsored by Brownwood Municipal Development District and Pioneer Tap House is scheduled for December 5, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.

This is a wine and beer tasting event designed to bring customers to Downtown Brownwood businesses. VIP tasting tickets for the event are $30 per person, and include 10 tasting tickets, a commemorative wine glass, wine tote bag, map of participating merchants, and exclusive offers from our downtown merchants.

General Admission tickets may be purchased for 10 tasting tickets for $20. Check in begins at 3:30 pm, December 5th in the Landmark Life Insurance lobby, located between Nathana's and Brownwood Music. Parking is available in the Landmark Life Building Parking Lot (formerly the Bank of America Building).

Start your stroll downtown while shopping at participating boutiques and merchants. Spirit of Texas Winery, Cockrell Vineyards, Blue Duck Winery, William Chris Vineyards, and Wedding Oak Winery will be set up inside of merchant buildings downtown.

Each winery will have their signature wines for sale by the glass or bottle. Enjoy tastings or purchase by the glass or flight selections from The Turtle Restaurant, Teddy’s Brewhaus and Pioneer Tap House. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to take health precautions such as wearing a mask and washing hands regularly. Store owners will be monitoring venue capacity limits throughout the event. Tickets are available at sippingunderthestars.eventbrite.com.