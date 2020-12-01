May ISD begins 14-day period of remote learning

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

MAY — The May school district began a 14-day period of remote-only instruction Tuesday that will run through Dec. 14.

According to a letter to parents from Superintendent Steve Howard, posted on the district's Facebook page:

Brown County is now experiencing in influx on COVID-19 cases and it seems to be rising. It appears that we will be down several employees that are being quarantined due to being in close contact.

I have also been notified of several students being quarantined because of close contact on both campuses. I expect higher contact tracing increases due to a potential large group quarantine if we continue to meet at school.

We will begin remote instruction for 14 days starting 12/1/2020 through 12/14/2020.

We will be monitoring this situation daily. I apologize for any inconvenience this creates. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to me at steve.howard@mayisd.com or visit our website at http://www.mayisd.com

Brown County had 288 active COVID cases as of Nov. 30, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department reported. The county had received a total of 1,703 positive case reports, 5,509 negatives and 1,372 recoveries as of Nov. 1. There have been 42 COVID deaths.