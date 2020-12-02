Appraisal District offers payment options

Special to the Bulletin

Due to the current health crisis and the uncertainty it presents, and in an effort to reduce foot-traffic and overcrowding in our offices during the busy payment season, the Brown County Appraisal District urges taxpayers to consider making payments either by mail, or online, either by electronic check or credit card.

By law, 2020 property taxes are due by January 31, 2021. To avoid late payment penalties and interest, payments must be made or postmarked by that date.

If you choose to pay by mail and desire a receipt, please write “Receipt requested” on your payment stub. Please allow 5-7 days for payment processing. You may also check the status of your payment on our website at www.brown-cad.org.

Alternatively, you may pay by either electronic check or credit card on our website. Electronic check payments are charged a flat fee of $2.00 regardless of the amount paid. Credit card payments are charged a fee of 2.5% of the tax amount. These charges are collected by the firm that processes the payments on our behalf and we are not able to waive them. Once again, please allow 5-7 days for payment processing.