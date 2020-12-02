Brownwood student in Angelo State University orchestra concert video on YouTube

Special to the Bulletin

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State University's student String Orchestra, including James Bautista of Brownwood, has produced a concert video that is now available to the public on YouTube.

Recorded at Southland Baptist Church in San Angelo, the 22-minute concert video is titled "Autumn Divertimento" and includes performances of:

"Divertimento" in B Flat Major by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Three Pieces in Baroque Style by Krzysztof Penderecki

"Concerto Grosso No. 1" for String Orchestra with Piano Obligato by Ernest Bloch

The String Orchestra is directed by Dr. Fagner Rocha, ASU director of orchestral activities, who also accompanied the students on violin for the concert.

"Since we are not able to hold public performances, I presented a new project to the students - to produce a high-quality video performance, which would teach them what goes on behind the scenes of music video production," Rocha said. "The students are very proud of the final result, and we were able to make the best out of the situation."

The concert video is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/LpKfVD-tOAw.