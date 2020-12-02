HPU sophomore Shayla Love awarded UPS Scholarship

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University sophomore Shayla Love, a kinesiology major from Denison, has been selected to receive a UPS Scholarship provided by the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas Foundation and its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges.

Love is the daughter of Michelle Nix and Stevie Love and graduated from Denison High School. She is a student assistant manager for the HPU women’s basketball team.

“I am very grateful that I was recommended to receive this scholarship because it means that, somewhere down the line, I did something meaningful and kept my grades up to meet the criteria for this award,” she said. “I will forever be grateful for this opportunity from the UPS Foundation.”

Nationally, CIC, through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment, provided more than $1.6 million in student scholarships to make private colleges and universities more affordable and accessible to underserved students. This year, the ICUT Foundation awarded $114,000 in CIC/UPS Scholarships to 38 low-income students at private institutions across Texas.