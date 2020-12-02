May student part of Angelo State University Chorale Concert Video on YouTube

Special to the Bulletin

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State University Chorale, including Shannon Dennis of May, has produced a choir concert video that is now available to the public on YouTube.

Recorded at various venues around the ASU campus, the 20-minute concert video is titled "HumanKIND." It features performances of a wide variety of music, including contemporary choral music, as well as arrangements from Pentatonix and a new arrangement of the ASU Alma Mater.

The ASU Chorale is directed by Dr. Marla Ringel, ASU director of choral activities, who also served as creative director for the filming project.

"We chose to create something in response to the current season," Ringel said. "The concert was designed as an acknowledgement of the very real human struggle, but also as a message of hope and a call to extend humanity. The students really owned the message of our concert - ownership that, I believe, is apparent in their performance. We are so grateful to be able to make and share music in this season."

More details and a list of students in the ASU Chorale are available at angelo.edu.