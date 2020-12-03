'A Christmas Story' opens Friday at Lyric

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The play "A Christmas Story" opens Friday night at the Lyric Theatre.

According to the Lyric's website:

The story of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas.

Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more.

Performance times are;

Friday December 4, 2020 - 07:30 PM

Saturday December 5, 2020 - 02:30 PM

Saturday December 5, 2020 - 07:30 PM

Sunday December 6, 2020 - 02:30 PM

Friday December 11, 2020 - 02:30 PM

Friday December 11, 2020 - 07:30 PM

Saturday December 12, 2020 - 07:30 PM

Sunday December 13, 2020 - 02:30 PM

Tickets are available at www.brownwoodlyrictheatre.com