Few details released on Comanche County homicide

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

COMANCHE — Comanche County authorities have released little information on a homicide that resulted from a domestic situation Wednesday in the Lake Proctor area.

Additional information may be released Friday, a Comanche County Sheriff’s official said.

According to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

As of 01:50 a.m. 12/2/20 the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is working a homicide investigation in the Foley’s Addition near Lake Proctor.

The investigation is ongoing and the persons in the incident were in a domestic relationship and are identified. The Sheriff’s Office is not currently searching for any suspect and do not believe there is further danger to the public.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Texas Rangers in the investigation.