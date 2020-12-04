Brownwood Bulletin

John Mack Weaver, 89, left his earthly home and met his Lord and Savior November 30, 2020. He was born April 4, 1931, in De Leon, Texas to John Inzer Weaver and Eula Mae (McIver) Weaver. John married Ann Bush September 7, 1952, in Ft. Worth, Texas. They had a loving marriage of sixty-four years until Ann preceded John Mack in 2016. In 2018, John Mack married Geneva Wilson on May 12th in De Leon and they enjoyed a loving companionship in his final years.

John Mack graduated from De Leon High School Class of 1948. He then ran on a Track & Field Scholarship for Tarleton State College (’48 - ’51) and Texas Tech University (’51 - ’53) and majored in Agriculture. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, U. S. Army Infantry via ROTC at Texas Tech in 1953 and called to active duty in 1954. John Mack made a twenty-one-year career of his military service, eventually earning the distinguished rank of Lieutenant Colonel (LTC). He retired from the United States Army on May 31, 1974 at Ft. Hood, Texas. He earned many accommodations and decorations throughout his service including the Master Army Aviator Badge, Legion of Merit, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation. John Mack took his service with the military seriously and even well past his active duty with the Army, he continued to serve his county and community in his civilian capabilities. He dedicated much of his life to being in service of others.

Proving true to John Mack’s life moto and character of doing for others, he dedicated his service to De Leon and Comanche County. John Mack was the first City Manager for De Leon, Texas, was the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Housing Administrator for Brownwood Housing Authority and Comanche Housing Authority for over 20 years before retiring in 1996, and then served as Comanche County Judge for eight years.

After fully retiring in 1998, John Mack was always community focused and insistent that he would make his community, and ultimately the world, a better place. He volunteered in numerous organizations throughout his life including the Kiwanis Club (Past President in Brownwood and Comanche Chapters), the Lions Club (De Leon Chapter), local DAV Chapter, Texas Housing Association (Past President), De Leon PTA (Past President), Board Member of the Resource Conservation Board, Board Member of the West Central Texas Council of Governments, De Leon Chamber of Commerce (Past President), and Comanche Chamber of Commerce, Comanche County Hospital Board, Community Rehab, De Leon Historical Society, De Leon Cemetery Association and De Leon Food Pantry volunteer. In each of these selfless commitments, he strived to improve the purpose for which they serve. John Mack was awarded the De Leon Chamber of Commerce Golden Deed Award in 2019 in appreciation of all his service to the community. Even until his golden age of 89, John Mack was dedicated to helping others. He wanted to help to make a better life for his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his extended family, his neighbors, and those who needed a compassionate hand to help them overcome hard times. John Mack’s life always illuminated his love for Christ, in all he did.

He was always kind to everyone. His love for people was a direct reflection of his personal relationship with God. At the center of John Mack’s life was his church and church family. De Leon First Baptist Church provided him a vessel to share and celebrate God’s love. His church and church family meant so much to him his entire life. He faithfully served in many capacities within his church including Sunday School Director and Deacon.

Somehow, John Mack still found time for a few personal hobbies! He loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, canoeing, and traveling. John Mack’s favorite past time was his family. His children, and many grandchildren composed his life’s pride and joy. They meant everything to him and oh was he proud of his family! While he was always sure to ask a friend about their family and any current family excitements, he was sure to share the current ongoings of his family. He was a devoted and loving husband to both Ann and Geneva, a supportive and loving father to his sons, and a proud grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by the community of Comanche County, by his neighbors and his many dear friends, and by a world that desperately needs much more of his consistent character. He was a selfless, kind, loving and devoted man. He will be immeasurably missed by all who knew and loved him.

John Mack leaves behind a large family to carry on his servant legacy. He is survived by his wife, Geneva Weaver; sons, Johnny Weaver (Sherry), Scott Weaver, Rusty Weaver (Cecilia) and Jeffrey Weaver (Lisa), Jim Wilson (Kara), and Rickey Wilson (Stephanie); daughter, Julie Harlin (Larry); grandchildren, Jennifer Weaver, Ashley Weaver, Joey Weaver (Ashley) Katie Southall (Justin), Capt. Justin Weaver (USMC) (Brooke), Alyssa Weaver, and Re’ann Weaver, Melanie Holt (Dave), Jason Wilson (Sara), Lori Wilson, Angela Reed (Clint), Taylor Wilson (Cherie) and K'Leigh Harlin; great-grandchildren, Tayci Weaver, Emory Weaver, Jacob Southall, Casyn Southall, Bennett Southall, Maddy Grace Weaver, Cora Ann Weaver, Brooke Collins, Matthew Collins, Addison Wilson, Piper Wilson, Madelyn Reed and Jenna Grace Wilson; brother, Tom Weaver; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. John Mack was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Weaver, son, Jerry Tom Weaver, and his parents, John and Eula Weaver.

Military Graveside Funeral Services celebrating a life well lived will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in De Leon Cemetery with Dr. Daniel Harper officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Southall, James Morgan, Autrey Andress, Brent Bush, Jake Southall and Joey Weaver. Honorary pallbearers are Capt. Justin Weaver (USMC), Rickey Wilson, Larry Harlin, Elza Perry, Ross Harding and Joe Durham. Per Comanche County current Covid19 safety guidelines, masks will be required. In honor of a life devoted to helping others, please direct memorial contributions to First Baptist Church – De Leon, the De Leon Senior Citizens or to the De Leon Food Bank, in loving memory of John Mack. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.