HPU to present Voices of Christmas concert Monday

Special to the Bulletin

The combined choirs of Howard Payne University will present their annual “HPU Voices of Christmas” concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 in the Sanctuary of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1815 Coggin Ave.

They will be joined by a combined “Festival Orchestra” made up of players from the university and the surrounding areas. The ensemble will perform under the direction of Dr. Christopher B. Rosborough, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities

The University Singers (Brownwood’s Community/Collegiate Choir) have been practicing this music since just after Labor day and the HPU Concert choir joined their preparations the second week of November.

"In past years I have focused the idea of Christmas concerts in a variety of ways, but the inception of the 'HPU Voices of Christmas' concert last year set out to present an evening of Christ-centered seasonal music that can appeal to a wide variety of listeners," Roshborough said. "This is again the focus in 2020. The program this year focuses heavily on the 'divine mystery' and the redemption found in Jesus’ arrival as the promised Messiah.

“I believe that we as a people are longing for peace; we are seeking hope. We need to find some joy in an otherwise darkened climate. Music is most assuredly—a must be—a part of that voice of hope. I think that as people take part in this musical offering unto our Lord, they will find themselves “that much” more whole this holiday season.”

The choir and orchestra will be practicing safe distancing and will be wearing masks. Audience members are asked to wear masks as well.

The university will also be live-streaming this event and it can be found on the Howard Payne University Choirs Facebook page.