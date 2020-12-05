The ARK to have booth at Artisan Market

Special to the Bulletin

The ARK Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Shelter is excited to provide a unique opportunity to help those in need at our shelter and have an outdoor Photo with Santa.

No crowded malls or lines in an enclosed space, the ARK will have a booth at the Artisan Market held outdoors Saturday, December 12 from 9 am to 2 p.m. at 700 Main St., Brownwood,

The market is located next door to St. John’s Episcopal Church so it’s easy to find. So, bring out the kids or grandkids and have a great time shopping at this unique outdoor venue and stop by and see Santa (who will be wearing a mask) and help someone in need at the same time!!!

For more information, call The ARK at 325-643-2699.