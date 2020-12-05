Commissioners to hear request for tax abatement

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Brown County Commissioners Court members will take up a busy agenda Monday morning that includes hearing a request for a tax abatement for the Radian Solar Project, a proposed 300-megawatt solar power farm west of Brookesmith.

Commissioners will hear a presentation from Dale Cummings of Intersect Power during the commissioners court meeting, which begins at 9 a.m.

The proposed project would consist of approximately 3,000 acres of solar panels within the Brookesmith school district, documents posted on the state comptroller’s office website states.

The Brookesmith school board agreed in January to created a radian reinvestment zone and approved a tax abatement.

In other business, commissioners will take up COVID-related items including:

* Consideration and possible approval of travel, as well as reimbursement for travel, for COVID vaccine training out of state.

• Brownwood/Brown County Health Administrator Lisa Dick will update commissioners on COVID cases in Brown County.

As of Friday, the county had 367 active cases and 13 hospitalizations. A total of 45 COVID deaths have been reported, with the average age at the time of death at 77.

The county had received a total of 1,907 positive cases, 5,692 negatives and 1,495 recoveries as of Friday.