Brownwood man jailed in weekend stabbing

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

A Brownwood man remained jailed Monday in lieu of $75,000 bond in connection with a weekend stabbing, police and Brown County Jail records state.

Miguel Claudio, 41, was booked Sunday into the Brown County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records state. Trevor Ray Ross, 25, received a non-life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen, police said.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, at approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 100 block of Bowie Circle. While responding; officers learned that someone was stabbed, and the suspect was still at the residence.

Officer Steven Dekeratry arrived first and located the suspect walking down the road with a pocketknife in his hand. The male was detained and identified as 41yr old Miguel Claudio of Brownwood.

Several witnesses were located in the yard of the residence as well as the victim, who was identified as 25-year-old Trevor Ray Ross of Brownwood. Ross was briefly interviewed before being transported to Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood where he was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen.

Witnesses at the scene reported the suspect was at the residence of his girlfriend’s family. The suspect desired to leave the gathering and argued with his girlfriend about this. Eventually, the suspect was at the front door with his girlfriend, restraining her and pushing her out the door as she continually attempted to reenter the home.

Ross, seeing the pushing, approached and took the suspect outside and to the ground. Other members of this group separated the two and once they were both on their feet, the suspect rushed in with a pocketknife and stabbed the victim, police said.